Man gets 20 years for coercing Lafayette child to send photos Published 9:31 am Friday, July 4, 2025

A Georgia man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for attempting to coerce a Lafayette County minor to send sexually explicit images through an online platform.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Mississippi, Davin Buckner, 24, of Resaca, Georgia, engaged in an online conversation over a gaming platform with a 10-year-old child in Lafayette County. Buckner invited and allowed the minor to access and use credits on Buckner’s account to play games.

Once the minor used some credits, Buckner advised the minor that he would have to repay the money by sending explicit images of himself. The minor complied and took a picture using his cell phone which he then sent to Buckner.

The minor’s parents discovered the messages and turned the cell phone over to the FBI. Buckner committed this online crime while out on bond awaiting trial for hands-on sexual exploitation offenses out of Georgia that occurred in 2020.

District Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced Buckner to serve 240 months in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release for the online offense.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker S. King prosecuted the case as part of the Project Safe Childhood nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.