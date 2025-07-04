Lafayette County property transfers June 9-13 Published 9:06 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Property transfers between June 9-13, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Michael Healey, et al. to William and Cheryl Nelson, Unit 2804, The Mark Condominiums.

William and Joyce Yates to Emily and William Roberts, Unit 1902, Esplanade Condominiums.

Email newsletter signup

Allen and Mary Moore to Jeffrey and Kristin Bettis, Lot 56 and part of Lots 55 and 57, Lakepointe of Wellsgate.

Michael and Carolyn Coombs to BOS Revocable Trust, Lot 4 of Stone Subdivision.

William and Austin Boggs to John and Madelynn Traylor, Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

C&W Property Co. to Michael and Elizabeth Marshall, Unit 86, The Reserve Condominiums.

Dakota and Hannah White to Rachel Parmelee, Lot 104, Yocona Ridge Subdivision.

Fresh Commercial Properties, LLC to A. Tonquin and Stacy Stovall, The West ⅔ of Lot 17, Ammadelle Subdivision.

Susan and Paul Luker to Philip and Stephanie Laporte, 150 acres, more or less, in Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 2 West.

Louis and Rose Nash to PFF Properties, LLC, Lot 33, South Oaks Subdivision.

Patricia Palmer to Darius Palmer, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Robert and Karla Hays to Timothy and Emily Christ, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Inez Smith to Damon Wiley, A fraction of Lot 66, Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Clayton and Anna Dabbs to Cynthia and David Evans, Lot 9, Lakepointe of Wellsgate.

Elizabeth Hearn, et al. to Robert and Sharon Watson, Lot 66, Briarwood Subdivision.

Phillip Clark to Emily and Jakob Ommundsen, Lot 177, Township of Twelve Oaks.

Brian Clanton to Rescue Properties 662, LLC, Lot 201, The Lakes Subdivision.

Bennett Ventures, LLC to John and Liesa Richter, Unit 14, Meadow Crest Condominiums.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Leka and Gia Elezaj, Unit 434, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

South Grove, LLC to Felicia Daniel, Unit 80, South Grove Condominiums.

Molly Barr 124, LLC to Jason and Regina Berry, Unit 12, The Bluffs West.

Betty Jean Gaines, et al. to Betty Jean Gaines, et al., 7.827 acres located in Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Tracy Hannaford to Riverside Properties, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 1 West.

Zackery McPhail to David and Ruth Covey, A fraction of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Chad and Whitney Gamble to Harrison Atkinson, A fractional part of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

Jennifer Sayle to Ralph and Lynn Feathers, Unit 45, Autumn Ridge Condominiums.

John C. Phillips to Samuel Portera, Lot 80 and the South Half of Lot 79, Avent Acres Subdivision.

Clayton and Anna Dabbs to Cynthia and David Evans, Lot 9, Lakepointe at Wellsgate.

Annie Isaiah, et al. to Annie Isaiah and Earnest Campbell, 2 acres in Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Anthony and Amy Pettitt to David and Jennifer Harvey, Unit 19, Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

William Lipsey to Puja and Sujay Ray, Lot 42, Edgewood Subdivision.

C&W Property Co. to Chadwick and Shannon Willoughby, Unit 304, The Reserve.

Gary Property Management, LLC to Michael and Lisa Stout, A fraction of Section 34 and 35, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

South Grove, LLC to Samuel and April Pumphrey, Unit 53, South Grove Condominiums.

Mitchell and Lisa Stout to Oxford Farms, LLC, A fraction of Section 34 and 35, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

The JCS Family Trust to John Robison and Shelby Liddell, Lot 128, Woodland Hills Estates; 1000 Whispering Valley Cove, Oxford.

Mary and Addison Harbour to Thomas and Amy Ramsey, Lot 102, Oakmont Subdivision.

Hubert and Jamie Davidson to Stephen Greenhaw, Unit 14, Audubon Park Condominiums.