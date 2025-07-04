City Hall renovations to begin soon Published 9:51 am Friday, July 4, 2025

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid for renovations at City Hall to make way for a new visitors’ center.

The approved bid came from Century Construction, which was one of four submitted by contractors for the project. Their bid was the lowest at $1.4 million.

Once completed, Visit Oxford, now located in a historic building on East Jackson Avenue, will move its offices to City Hall, which will also include a Visitor’s Center.

The city’s tourism department moved into its current office, which once housed the Freeland Law Firm and the law firm of Phil Stone, William Faulkner’s attorney and friend, in 2015.

The project will include reconfiguring office spaces on the main floor of City Hall for Visit Oxford staff, creating a dedicated Visitor’s Center on the lower floor or basement level, and installing a new entrance on the east side of the building that will open onto the Pocket Park.

Special Projects Director Mark Levy told the board that the project is expected to be completed in January 2026.