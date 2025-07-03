Radio Reunion Published 8:31 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

A radio reunion was held at Tyson’s Corner in Ripley on June 21 which included a group of friends and coworkers from WSUH-AM, WOOR-FM, WZLQ 98.5-FM, and WWMS 98.5 (MISS 98)-FM. Most have worked together since the mid-to-late 1970s. Those present were: Lee Adams, Ray Baum, Boyce Besinger, Dean Black, Lee Boulton, Gail Davis, Glen Dawson, David Kellum, Rick McCay, Rick Mize, Gary Nelson, Bart Olsen, Johnny Pace, Steve Thomas, John T. Walker, and Renee Young. (Contributed)