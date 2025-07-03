Prostitution robbery results in five arrests Published 10:21 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Andi Edwards 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Devanta Brooks 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Shukota Herrod 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Arnasia Holmes

Five people were arrested recently after an individual looking to pay for a prostitute got more than they paid for.

At 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to an Oxford hotel.

After officers arrived, they discovered the 911 caller had arranged to meet a prostitute at the hotel and was then robbed by multiple people.

Email newsletter signup

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and charged with robbery, promoting prostitution, kidnapping and conspiracy:

Devanta Quincy Brooks, 28, of Calhoun City

Andi Claire Edwards, 18, of Banner

Shukota Tiamber-Trina Herrod, 30, of Calhoun City

Arnasia Shanice Holmes, 21, of Vardaman

The 911 caller was also arrested on the scene for a misdemeanor charge of procuring prostitution.

All five individuals were transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Bonds were set by a Municipal Court judge.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.