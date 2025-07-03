Oxford restaurant inspections for June Published 9:05 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 46 food service inspections in Lafayette County between June 1-30 with 43 facilities receiving A grades. There was one B grade and no C grades issued.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

Walmart deli and bakery, Lenoir Hall Dining, The Library Sportsbar (upstairs bar, kitchen and patio bar), Big Bad Breakfast, Snackbar restaurant and bar, the Market Place at the RC, BP 334, The Grill at 1810, Rebel Market (downstairs kitchen), West Hall, Huddle House, Chick fil A on campus, Panda Express, Oxford Health and Rehab Center, Elison Assisted Living, Ole Miss Catering, B’s Hickory Smoked BBQ, Firehouse Subs, The Pinnacle of Oxford, Lost Dog Coffee, Molly Express Chevron, The Grille at Ole Miss Golf Course, Uno Mas Taco & Tequilla, 321 Oxford C-Store, Lafayette Pediatric Extended Care, Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms, Amore Ristorante and bar, Double Quick, Donut Distillery, Rebel Market (pizza, stir fry, comfort and sushi), J&J BBQ mobile unit, Pizza Paradise & Ice Cream, New Panda/JZ Seafood, Shadrachs Coffee (South Lamar) and The Loop Nutrition.

The Lafayette County facility receiving the B grade was Rosati’s Pizza.