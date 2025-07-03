Fourth of July events in Oxford Published 8:20 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Oxford is set to sparkle this Independence Day with two beloved community events—the annual Fourth of July Parade and a new location for the city’s fireworks celebration.

The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. on July 4, with the patriotic parade around the historic Square, sponsored by Crye-Leike Oxford Real Estate. Children and adults alike are encouraged to bring decorated bicycles, scooters, wagons, and strollers—just no motorized vehicles—for a festive stroll in red, white, and blue.

Participation is free, but pre-registration is requested. The lineup begins between 9 and 10 a.m. behind City Hall, which will be closed to parking that morning.

That evening, the sky will come alive with fireworks at a brand-new location. After five years at Oxford High School, the Chamber of Commerce’s annual show — sponsored by NE SPARC — will move to mTrade Park, with fireworks launched from the Brown Insurance Soccer Field.

The show begins at 9 p.m., synchronized to patriotic music on WOXD 95.5 FM.

Pam Swain, Chamber CEO and president, said the move was prompted by construction hazards at the high school.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs or blankets. Some areas near the north soccer fields will be closed for safety.

There is no parking on Old Sardis Road or the Pat Patterson Parkway. Overflow parking is available at Pine Lake Church.