Face life’s changes with courage Published 8:50 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

Change has always come naturally to me. Moving to a new town, starting a new job, or joining the US Navy – it’s all easy. I believe I’m wired for the excitement and challenge of a fresh start. At least, I was for a significant part of my life.

It wasn’t always like this. I graduated from high school, but I didn’t want to because it meant leaving behind my closest friends. That sense of nostalgia has always been incredibly strong for me. Aside from that, I’ve generally welcomed big changes with enthusiasm.

Unfortunately, everyone around me hasn’t always experienced the excitement or readily seen the benefits, etc. To them, change brought challenges that were difficult. New town, new house, new church, new business, new schools, new friends—a complete and total disruption of what had been consistently safe and comfortable. And, to my discredit, I haven’t always been as patient as I should have been in recognizing my family’s slower adoption of change.

But still, once the hardships are over and the struggles fade away, change often brings unexpected blessings. For that, I am deeply thankful.

Out of curiosity, I looked up synonyms for life and found words like being, existence, and animation. I understand why those words are used, but none of them fully capture my idea of life.

I bet you already know the word that resonates with me.

Change. From the day we are born to the moment we take our last breath, we experience change. It can be gradual and subtle or sudden and intense. It might fall somewhere in between, but life is always in a constant state of change.

If you go to school, your knowledge grows. That’s change. If you get married, that’s change. Have a baby, that’s change. When a career ends, that’s change. Change is everywhere. If you’re alive, you’re experiencing change.

Even this column is part of change. Many who read this will do so electronically rather than with a physical newspaper. If you have any kind of smartphone, you carry more information than you can ever use.

Can you imagine carrying a set of encyclopedias with you everywhere you go? That’s a change I’m grateful for.

Maybe you’re wondering where I’m headed with this. If so, I get it. So, let me encourage you to face life’s changes with courage. Some will be minor, some will be painful, but others will be glorious. That’s life in a nutshell.

Change can be your friend. Blessings can come from change.

“Haven’t I commanded you: be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”” (Joshua‬ 1‬:9‬ CSB‬‬)