Caught ya! Published 8:23 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Charlie Quick and his dad Adam have been weekly volunteers at The Pantry this month. While pushing grocery carts out to clients last week, Charlie asked his Dad if they could pull weeds and clean up the flower bed while waiting for clients. They decided to do some mulching, too.

