Speed tables to be built on Park Drive

By Shams Rahman

Eagle Intern

Speed tables will be placed on Park Drive to slow down traffic and, as neighbors hope, make the road safer.

The request from residents living along Park Drive was approved during the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday at City Hall.

The speed tables will be made out of rubber, and a total of three will be put on the road, making sure drivers maintain a speed of 25 mph.

A similar request for speed tables to be built on Chickasaw Road was not approved since the application failed to have 80% approval signatures from area residents. According to city code, if a neighborhood wants traffic calming measures on a road, signatures must be obtained from 80% of the neighborhood. The Chickasaw Road application originally had 80% approval; however, on Tuesday, just before the meeting, two neighbors requested that their signatures be removed from the application.

Rather than deny the request, the Board tabled it and gave the neighborhood approximately 30 days to attempt to gather a couple more signatures.

These speed tables will be the last of their kind in the city as a recent change in the city ordinances has embargoed their use; however, the Park Drive (and possibly Chickasaw Road) speed tables will go ahead as they were requested before the ordinance was changed.

City Hall renovation

The board also approved a bid from Century Constructions among four bids to renovate the basement of the City Hall building, where Visit Oxford offices will be moved from their current location.

Their bid was the lowest among the four, putting the costs at $1.4 million and is expected to be completed by January 2026.