Oxford considers upgrading parking technology Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request to upgrade the city’s parking meter and sensor technology through a sole-source purchase from IPS Group, the company that already provides the parking meters to Oxford.

Special Project Director Mark Levy presented the request at Tuesday’s board meeting. A sole-source purchase means that the city will not be required to obtain three estimates. Mississippi’s procurement regulations allow sole-source purchases when a product is only available from one provider or when compatibility with existing equipment is crucial.

The proposed system offers several key features, including smart parking capabilities, data collection tools and real-time monitoring.

The new sensory technology would clear out the meters when a vehicle leaves so that if there is extra time left on the meter, it will be cleared and the next person parking will have to put money in the meter.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill addressed public interest and questions about the proposal on her social media pages after the meeting, explaining that Oxford’s parking lots are once again operating at or above 80% capacity — a signal that it’s time to consider expanding parking options.

According to the mayor, the city is exploring how to expand parking inventory without raising hourly parking rates, increasing taxes or removing free parking from the top three floors of the parking garage and near the water tower. She said the addition of new sensor technology is seen as a way to generate the necessary funding to support this expansion.

“Our goal is to provide cost-effective services to our residents and visitors,” Tannehill wrote. “All current parking expenses, including staff, equipment, and the parking garage, are funded entirely by parking revenues — not tax dollars.”