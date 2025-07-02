MHP to increase highway presence during 4th holiday Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up for another major holiday travel initiative of the summer season, coinciding with the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

This travel period will kick off at midnight on Thursday and will continue through midnight on Sunday.

During this period, troopers will be deployed across the state to engage in high-visibility patrols and establish strategic checkpoints aimed at deterring impaired and unsafe driving behaviors.

Email newsletter signup

These efforts will be particularly focused on enhancing road safety, with a strong emphasis on promoting the proper use of seat belts and child restraint systems.

“As we celebrate Independence Day and the freedoms we are so fortunate to enjoy, let’s remember the men and women in law enforcement and all first responders who are working to keep us safe,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out enforcing traffic laws, and agencies across the state will be on duty. Thank you to all who serve this holiday.”

During the 2024 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, MHP investigated 141 crashes with four fatalities and made 149 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 876