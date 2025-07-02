Marshall Steakhouse is coming to Oxford Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Randall Swaney claims that getting into the restaurant business eight years ago was a happy “accident” when he decided to build the popular Marshall Steakhouse in Holly Springs.

However, his plan to open a second restaurant in Oxford is definitely no accident.

Marshall Steakhouse, known for its prime cuts and rustic charm, is expanding to Oxford with a new location set to open near mTrade Park. Swaney is targeting a January opening.

“We’re leasing a big building right across from mTrade Park,” said Swaney, who is working alongside his sister and brother-in-law, Farrah and Larry McAlexander, who are developing the property. “They’re doing the dirt work right now. We had hoped to get the foundation in a month ago, but the rain’s put us a little behind.”

The original Marshall Steakhouse opened in Holly Springs about eight years ago. Swaney boasts USDA Prime steaks — the top 1% of beef — aged at least 30 days and grilled over hardwood charcoal.

“Oxford’s a great restaurant town,” he said. “You’ve got 40,000 people living there full time, and during big events, it swells to 60,000. I’ve had people asking me to open a place there for a while.”

The Oxford location will offer something a little extra. In addition to dinner service, it will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week, with an Italian-themed menu on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“It’ll be like a whole new restaurant inside the restaurant,” Swaney said.

Swaney said his journey into the restaurant business was completely accidental.

“I had a sawmill outside, and I got tired of the rain,” he said. “So I bought this commercial lot in Holly Springs and put up a big building. I thought it was going to be 60×80 feet, but it ended up being three and a half stories tall. I had no idea what I was going to do with it.”

At one point, he considered a feed store. Then a gun shop. Then a place to sell both feed and guns. Eventually, after building large wooden tables for the space himself, someone suggested adding a grill.

“I figured I’d cook burgers for lunch,” Swaney said. “Then someone said, ‘Hey, you should do steaks one night a week.’ That was a whole different ballgame. But I researched it — and here we are.”

Oxford diners can expect the same cozy, rustic atmosphere as the Holly Springs location, with Swaney personally building the massive 10-top tables that encourage large groups to gather and dine together.

“People really like that they can sit 10 or 12 folks at one table without pushing things together,” he said.

Though he lives in Memphis, Swaney is no stranger to Oxford. He grew up in Holly Springs, graduated from Ole Miss, and frequently visits family in town, including his brother, local dentist Dr. Walker Swaney.