New Lafayette County Animal Shelter is open for intake Published 10:40 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The much-anticipated Lafayette County Humane Shelter is now open for both stray and owner-surrender animal intake.

The shelter is accepting animals Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is located at 50 County Road 165 in the Max D. Hipp Industrial Park.

When bringing in an animal, be sure to bring a valid ID and any helpful information about the pet. To speed up the process, owners can fill out surrender forms online before arriving:

The shelter is managed by the Lafayette County Humane Society and works hand-in-hand with Tubbs Spay and Neuter Clinic.

The shelter is not yet open for adoptions; however, director Daniel Christenbury said they hope to have all the necessary processes and systems in place to open for adoptions within the next week or so.

Animals surrendered to the shelter must be from Lafayette County, outside of the Oxford city limits. Animals from inside the city limits should be taken to the Oxford Animal Resource Center on McLarty Road.