Educational live animal fun at Oxford library

Families and animal lovers in Oxford got a big treat on Monday when the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library hosted a special event featuring live animals presented by Freedom Ranch Wildlife Center, a non-profit based out of Purvis.

The show offered a unique opportunity for kids to meet and learn about a variety of incredible creatures up close, starting with the ghostly barn owl, and then the apex backyard predator, a great horned owl named Rosa.

The finale was sanitation specialist Moses, the black vulture who could no longer fly due to injury, but was still able to steal the show.

The presentation also included Zephaniah the red-tailed hawk, known to be nature’s rodent control, as well as another crowdpleaser, Dean the green iguana.

The event was both educational and entertaining for everyone, including the parents.

The visual impact of the majestic birds of prey, along with the engaging presentation by Freedom Ranch Director Krissy Hamilton, most certainly sparked curiosity and fostered appreciation for wildlife for the standing room crowd.