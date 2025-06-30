Rebel football stars coach local youth during free camp Published 11:34 am Monday, June 30, 2025

By Ian Sparks

Lafayette High School hosted the TrueCare Mississippi Impact Camp on June 25 and welcomed local kids for a fun-filled and free experience.

Kids aged 6-13 attended the camp and received instruction from coaches on various drills and techniques. Campers received a free T-shirt and post-camp dinner.

Among these coaches were some familiar and not-so-familiar faces. Up-and-coming Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons was part of the group as well as newcomers Winston Watkins, MJ Preston, Jaylon Braxton and Ricky Fletcher.

The Rebel quintet aided campers in drills focusing on fundamentals, skill development and team contests.

“It really feels good coming out here and just giving back to the community,” Simmons said. “Seeing these kids chase their dreams and just being around them as a whole has been amazing.”