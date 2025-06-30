Fourth of July trash pickup, closings and more Published 4:03 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The Fourth of July holiday being on a Friday will give most folks a much-appreciated three-day weekend.

There will be no garbage, recycling or rubbish pickup on Friday in either the city limits of Oxford or Lafayette County. In Oxford, all Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.

For Lafayette County households, Friday’s trash will be collected on Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

All city and county offices will be closed on Friday.

Most state and federal courts and offices, the U.S. Post Office and banks will be closed on Friday.

The Oxford University Transit buses will not run on July 4th. Parking around the downtown Square and in the city’s parking garage will be free on Thursday. The Oxford-Lafayette County Public Library will be closed Friday-Sunday.