OHS 2025 graduate earns national recognition in debate Published 1:01 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Oxford High School recognized Class of 2025 graduate Tommy Nichol for earning National Runner-Up in the House Congressional Debate at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Tournament, recently held in Des Moines, Iowa.

The National Speech and Debate Tournament is one of the largest academic competitions in the world, welcoming 6,700 students from across the United States this year. Tommy competed in the House Congressional Debate category, which included more than 750 students nationwide, and was just one of four from Mississippi to earn a spot in that event.

This marked his third consecutive appearance as a national finalist — a testament to his consistent dedication and passion for speech and debate.

“Being able to get one last win with my team meant everything to me. It was the perfect way to end high school, a time that I enjoyed more than I ever could have thought thanks to speech and debate,” Tommy said. ”Oxford Speech and Debate helped focus my skills and turn me into an effective communicator. It also helped me connect and find a community that I’m proud to be a part of.”