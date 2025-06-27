LCFD battles fire in Cumberland Place neighborhood Published 4:05 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Just after 7 a.m. on June 26, the Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Cumberland Place neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from one end of a single-story home.

Crews first worked to put out the fire from outside before entering the house to try to bring it under control from the inside.

However, part of the roof collapsed shortly after they went in, forcing firefighters to exit the home and continue fighting the fire from outside.

Additional fire crews and equipment arrived on the scene to assist, and firefighters stayed for about four and a half hours to fully put out the fire and check for any remaining hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire. The homeowners were out of state at the time, and a neighbor was the first to report the fire after noticing flames and darkened areas on the home’s brick exterior.

“Our firefighters worked quickly and efficiently to contain the fire and prevent further loss,” said Lafayette County Fire Chief Wes Anderson. “We’re grateful no one was hurt and thankful for the coordinated response from all crews involved.”

Fifteen firefighters and several fire engines responded to the call. The fire department has responded to 1,518 calls so far this year.