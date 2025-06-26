Tax-free, back-to-school weekend July 11-13 Published 10:58 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Mississippi’s tax-free weekend to help parents with back-to-school costs is just around the corner.

The holiday will start at midnight on July 11 and run through midnight on July 13.

Oxford students go back to school on Aug. 4, while Lafayette students will be returning even earlier this year on July 31.

The Sales Tax Weekend gives consumers a break on taxes on clothing, school supplies, and other miscellaneous items needed throughout the school year.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday includes articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100. The break on taxes is for adult clothing as well.

