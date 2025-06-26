Oxford soccer partners with Titan GPS to keep competitive edge Published 7:44 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Five years ago, Oxford High School’s boys and girls soccer programs weren’t just trying to keep up with the top teams in the state’s highest classification — they were aiming to set themselves apart.

That ambition led them to partner with Titan Sports, a training company that introduced advanced GPS tracking technology to both teams, providing coaches and athletes with detailed, performance-based data to elevate their game.

“We started looking for innovative ways to give our program a competitive edge. That’s when the idea of incorporating Titan GPS tracking technology into our training came about,” OHS boys and girls head soccer coach Hunter Crane said. “We’re now one of just a handful of high school programs in the state utilizing this system, and it’s become a key part of how we operate. We were fortunate to have our booster club fund the initial investment, and it’s made a lasting impact on our program.”

The GPS sensors provide real-time performance and workload data using satellite-based positioning and motion sensors. The sensor device is held in place by a fitted compression vest and is positioned between the shoulder blades.

The accompanying software displays the data on compatible devices in order for the coaches and student-athletes to make adjustments accordingly, such as training plans and load management.

OHS uses this tech year-round in both training sessions and in matches to get a comprehensive view of each player’s output.

“Titan GPS has transformed the way we train. We’re able to measure work rate, recovery, and physical output with pinpoint accuracy, and that makes our coaching more effective and our athletes more accountable. It’s given us a major edge,” Crane said.

As a current member of Class 7A, both OHS soccer programs have been among the most competitive in the state of Mississippi. At least one of the two teams have competed in a MHSAA Class 7A state semifinal over the last two years. Crane himself has been part of two of the combined four state championships between the boys and girls programs during his tenure at OHS. Crane led back-to-back girls’ state championship teams as a head coach in 2016 and 2017.

Both OHS soccer teams will open up their 2025-26 seasons in Oxford against Pontotoc on Oct. 27.