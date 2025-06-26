Heiskell keynote at Sanderson Published 10:44 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Oxford resident, chef and national food personality Elizabeth Heiskell will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Women’s Day Luncheon.

The event, presented by International Paper, will take place on Sept. 30, at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson.

Heiskell is the founder of Debutante Farmer and Elizabeth Heiskell Catering, an event and hospitality company based in Oxford. In addition to her television appearances, she is the author of several cookbooks. She is also a contributing editor for “Southern Living” magazine.

Heiskell previously served as head chef at Viking Range Corporation for eight years and has appeared on programs such as The Kitchen and Chopped. During the luncheon, she is expected to speak on topics including entrepreneurship, resilience and entertaining.

International Paper returns as the presenting sponsor for the 11th year. The Women’s Day Luncheon is part of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mississippi’s only PGA TOUR event.

For more information or to purchase a table, visit sandersonfarmschampionship.com, call 601-898-4653, or email Erin Kiker at erin@sandersonfarmschampionship.com.