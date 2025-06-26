BankFirst celebrates grand opening of North Lamar branch Published 11:43 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more 2/3 Swipe or click to see more 3/3 Swipe or click to see more

BankFirst Financial Services recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch, located at 403 North Lamar Boulevard, with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by customers, community leaders, board members and friends of the bank.

The event marked an important milestone as BankFirst expands its presence in the Oxford market.

The North Lamar branch offers a full suite of banking services in a modern, concierge-style environment, designed to deliver a more personalized, customer-focused experience.

Email newsletter signup

“Oxford is a town with a strong sense of community, and that’s something we value deeply,” said Moak Griffin, Chief Executive Officer of BankFirst. “This new location isn’t just about growth—it’s about continuing to invest in this vibrant community, building meaningful relationships, and being a reliable partner for the people who live and work here.”

Charlie Edwards, Community Bank President for the Oxford Market, added, “This branch was thoughtfully designed with our customers in mind. Our goal is to make banking easier, more convenient, and more personal. We’re honored to be part of the Oxford community and excited about what the future holds.”