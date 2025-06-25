Ole Miss Airport receives $330K Published 10:35 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Airport at Ole Miss is set to receive a total of $332,500 in federal funding as part of the latest round of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The funds are part of a broader $21.48 million investment in Mississippi’s airports aimed at improving safety, capacity, and sustainability across the state’s aviation infrastructure.

The Airport at Ole Miss was awarded $150,000 through the FY25 Airport Improvement Program, which supports projects that enhance airport safety, security and environmental sustainability.

Email newsletter signup

An additional $182,500 was allocated through the FY25 Airport Infrastructure Grant program, designed to fund improvements to runways, taxiways, terminals, and transit connections.

In total, 52 grants were awarded to airports across Mississippi. Grenada Airport was awarded $595,6346 and $300,00. Pontotoc will receive $583,469 and $204,369. Holly Springs was awarded $419,577 and $110,000. Tupelo will receive $89,775 and $977,770.