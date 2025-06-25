Old Ranger still leading the way Published 10:54 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Harold Brummett

Star Denmark Route

Recently, I visited a friend of mine, Frank Warren and his wife Judy. We sat in the living room and the conversation turned to Frank’s time as an Army Ranger. Frank and I are alumni of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and although we served over a decade apart there was, as it is with many veterans, a sense of brotherhood.

The U.S. Army Rangers traces their beginnings to the early days of the United States. With tactics borrowed from Native Americans, the Continental Congress authorized ten companies of skilled riflemen on June 14th 1775. (Army Birthday) The newly formed units skill set included reconnaissance, tracking, skirmishing. The Rangers of today still hone and maintain those skills.

Frank is a Army Ranger. Drafted in February 1969 he attended Ranger School and earned his Ranger tab. Frank went to Vietnam on the 4th of January 1970 and was assigned to the 187th Regiment, 3rd Battalion, B Company, 1st Platoon. After only ten and a half months in service Frank earned his Staff Sergeant stripes – an incredibly short period of time.

At that time, the 101st was working in the A Shau Valley in Vietnam’s Hue province along the Laotian border. This area served as the main entry point for North Vietnamese forces and supplies and considered the terminus of the Ho Chi Minh Trail. There was constant fighting in the valley and the surrounding mountains as the Americans stemmed the constant flow of personnel and supplies from the North Vietnam.

On June 29th 1970 Frank stepped on a land mine. The explosion blew his uniform off and severely damaged his right leg and left him with shrapnel some of which he still carries to this day. Stabilized in country, Frank then evacuated to Japan for the first of many surgeries to piece him back together. After Japan Frank medically evacuated to Fort Rucker for more surgery and in late October of 1970, he was discharged.

Once out, Frank went to see his old basketball coach at Northwest Community College. On crutches, Frank asked Coach Henry Koon if, once he fully recovered, could get back on the team.

Coach Koon replied, “Frank, you are on the team right now, get well and come back. Life and recovery interceded and Frank never went back to play basketball.”

Two things get Frank moving nowadays (besides Mrs. Judy). One is the Ranger Reunions, Specifically, two of his closest Ranger friends, (brothers really) Burney Zenter and Mike Vanning.

The other is gardening for the Anchor community and his church. I was not allowed to leave Frank’s home without several ears of sweet corn, a jar of pickles and a jar of peach preserves. The Ranger motto, Rangers Lead the Way, is still true in the way Frank Warren leads his life and service to his fellow veterans and community.