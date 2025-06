Man faces felony domestic violence charge Published 11:36 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Oxford Police Department was notified on June 14 of a disturbance involving domestic violence at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the apartment, where they found the victim, who needed medical attention.

The suspect, Javarus Henderson, 27, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic violence and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.