Man charged with stealing from ATM Published 11:27 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

According to the Oxford Police Department, on March 5, it was reported that about $4,000 was stolen from an ATM located at an Oxford gas station.

Investigators identified the suspect as Santana Graham, 41, of Memphis.

On June 16, Graham was located by the Memphis Police Department in Memphis and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged with grand theft.