Cofield’s Corner

Today it is Faulkner Alley, but it wasn’t always that way.

The Oxford Police Department and the Hole-In-The-Wall record shop occupied the small space at

different times.

Old Oxford’s Aston Holley, a pharmacist on the Square for his career, imagined something more than an

old alley. He walked to Leslie’s Drug Store across the way to see Mayor John Leslie, and the rest, as

they say, is history.

For years, the children from the South Lamar and South 11th Street neighborhoods used the alley as

their shortcut onto the Square. And now it carries the name of the most famous youngster to stroll that

stretch of concrete.