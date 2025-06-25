Benefits of CSA program far reaching Published 10:39 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Zach Adamz

Columnist

Last year, I was selected for the 2024 Community Supported Arts (CSA) program sponsored through the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. The CSA program provided vital financial support at a formative time, allowing me to invest in materials, equipment, and marketing tools that significantly improved my business’s ability to operate in the digital space.

I was able to upgrade my bonsai studio with video recording equipment, enabling the production of high-quality video courses and a growing archive of instructional content. This upgrade directly expanded my ability to reach and serve customers online, increasing both the visibility and credibility of my brand.

Equally important was the professional development offered through the Big Bad Business (BBB) series. The workshops and networking events provided valuable business education and entrepreneurial guidance.

The BBB series not only offered practical tools in marketing and other professional strategies, but also created a space for meaningful exchange with other artist-entrepreneurs. These interactions helped me reframe how I approach both the creative and operational aspects of my business.

Fellow creatives challenged me to think more strategically and expansively about the ways in which Komorebi Bonsai could grow, including my tree rental services for special events and online bonsai learning courses.

One of the most powerful, though less tangible, benefits of participating in the CSA was the strengthening of community connections. Through showcases and events, I increased customer engagement, broadened my visibility, and grew my sense of belonging within our local creative community.

Small arts-based businesses like mine play a vital role in North Mississippi. We preserve and share culture, foster creative expression, and contribute meaningfully to the local economy. Within the artist community, we provide insights and accessible support to fellow entrepreneurs, especially for those whose work falls outside traditional business structures.

The CSA program has been more than a financial support – it has connected me to an invaluable network of fellow artists and business professionals. It’s helped me grow my network statewide as an avenue entering the Mississippi Presenters Network Artist Exchange.

I am grateful for the opportunity and anticipate continuing to build on this momentum in service of my craft and my community.

Look for the CSA program application in August 2025 at oxfordarts.com and consider applying if you work in the creative economy.