Belhaven hires former Lafayette coach

Published 11:05 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Belhaven Blazers have hired former Lafayette and South Panola baseball coach Patrick Robey as the ninth head coach in program history, Blazers’ Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Little announced on Monday.

Robey spent three seasons at Lafayette, leading the Commodores to two district championships and was named District Coach of the Year twice. Additionally, Robey spent 11 years at South Panola and was named Chickasaw Athletic Conference Baseball Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

Robey joins the Blazers from his previous post at Madison Central. He spent 10 years at the helm and won the MHSAA 7A State Championship this past spring. In his time at Madison Central, Robey won three state titles, with the previous two coming in 2016 and 2021, along with seven MHSAA Regional Championships.

The Jaguars were recognized as Baseball America’s High School Team of the Year in 2021, with Robey taking home the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award.

“I’m looking forward to building relationships with our current players, securing the roster, building a staff and everything that running a quality program entails,” Robey said.