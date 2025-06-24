Veteran outreach event Thursday Published 11:07 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Veterans and their families are invited to a special Veteran Education & Outreach Event from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Oxford National Guard Armory.

The all-day event is free and open to all veterans, their families and community members interested in learning more about benefits and services available to those who served.

Representatives from Mississippi Veterans Affairs, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Home Instead hospice services, the American Red Cross, the Veterans Home Purchase Board, multiple county Veteran Service Officers, and numerous other community support groups will be on hand to share information, answer questions, and connect veterans with valuable resources.

Organizations, churches, businesses, or individuals who provide veteran-related services are also encouraged to participate.

For more information or to get involved, contact Chris Berry at 769-320-1407 or cberry@msva.ms.gov or Rachelle Edwards with Home Instead at 662-349-1310 or rachelle.edwards@homeinstead.com.