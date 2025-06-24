Published 9:19 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Patricia Shipman McDaniel was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 23, 2025, at her home in Oxford, Mississippi. A service to honor her life will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Williams and Rev. Fish Robinson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 noon at the church. Burial will follow the service in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pat was born on November 5, 1940, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Laura Elizabeth Byrnes Shipman and Otis Douglas Shipman, Jr. She lived there until just before her Senior year in High School. In the Summer of 1957, she moved with her father and her stepmother, Irlene Shipman, to Mabelvale, Arkansas, where she met the love of her life, Darrell McDaniel. He swept her off her feet and convinced her to marry him on December 31, 1958. Pat moved wherever Darrell’s work took them including Mountain Home, Arkansas, Fort Smith, Norman, Oklahoma, Shawnee, Oklahoma, Wichita, Kansas, and finally Oxford, Mississippi in 1972. They decided to stay in Oxford and work together building such businesses as Oxford Rent All, Dollar Saver, and H&R Block Oxford and Water Valley. She even briefly owned her own little shop on the Oxford Square called Stuff ’n’ Things. Pat and Darrell thrived in the tax business and loved serving their clients. They became enrolled IRS agents to best represent their clients. During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters, Kerri Shannon McDaniel Tettleton, and Laurabeth McDaniel Ferguson. Wanting God’s best for their family, Pat and Darrell became very involved in North Oxford Baptist Church. Having a heart for prayer and for women to honor the Lord by loving their husbands well and raising their children in His nurture and admonition, Pat started a Women’s Bible study and a Prayer Group. Over the years, many young families were influenced by Pat’s walk with the Lord and her testimony. Both Pat and Darrell counseled couples about God’s best for their marriages and walked with them through dark times. Many of them still credit Pat and Darrell for their families still being together. She also loved pretty flowers and the outdoors, which inspired her to become a Master Gardener. The great desire of Pat’s heart was for women to love prayer and be filled with the Holy Spirit to enable them and their families to honor God with their lives. Although a quiet woman, she was always ready to share an encouraging scripture or prayer with anyone. During the last days of her long illness, numerous women of all ages, came to pray with her and give testimony of how her encouragement and love influenced them and their families. Pat was the quintessential “Southern Lady” in all the best sense. She lived her life in such a way that when she stepped into Heaven, she no doubt heard “well done, my good and faithful servant”.

Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Byrnes Coppedge; her father, Otis Douglas Shipman, Jr.; her stepmother, Irlene Shipman; her brother, Danny Coppedge; and her granddaughter, Rebekah Newell Tettleton.

Family members mourning her loss are a husband, Darrell McDaniel, who lived his wedding vows and met every need she had; daughters, Kerri McDaniel Tettleton (Robert), and Laurabeth McDaniel Ferguson (John). She was blessed with five other grandchildren, Elizabeth Tettleton Mason (Scott), Rachel Kennedy Tettleton, John William Ferguson, James McDaniel Ferguson (Brooke), and Emma Grace Ferguson. She had great grandchildren, James Ferguson, Ephraim Ferguson, and Baby Theodore Mason, due in September. She also leaves sisters Nell Ruth Wear, Paula Cunkleman, and Louanne Goode, brothers Doug Shipman (Janet), and David Coppedge (Donna). Also, a sister-in-law, Sue Perry.

The family is grateful for all of the prayers, food, visits and encouragement over these last few years. The support and love shown has been overwhelming. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the North Oxford Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, Post Office Box 1700, Oxford, Mississippi 38655, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.