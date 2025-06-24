Free ‘side hustle’ workshop for entrepreneurs Published 8:22 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Join the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation for a Big Bad Business workshop: “Side Hustle to Small Business: Growing Your Small Business into a Full-time Gig.”

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 22 at the Powerhouse.

Hear full-time entrepreneurs Earl Dismuke and Eliot Parker explain how they grew their hustles into full-fledged small businesses in the creative economy.

Light refreshments and networking to follow.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

Dismuke is a Mississippi artist. He graduated in 2007 from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis in sculpture. He works out of his studio located in Oxford, where he lives with his wife and four children.

A co-founder of the Yokna Sculpture Trail, a biannual rotating outdoor sculpture exhibition in Oxford, he is a recipient of the 2019 Visual Arts Fellowship Grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission and a member of the International Sculpture Center.

Parker is the author of several books, most recently “A FINAL CALL,” which was named a “Best Book to Discover” by Kirkus Magazine and a finalist for the Hawthorne Prize in Fiction.

His short story collection “Snapshots” won the Feathered Quill and PenCraft Book Awards for Short Story Anthology. A recipient of the West Virginia Literary Merit Award, he hosts the podcast program “Now, Appalachia,” on the Authors on the Air Global Radio Network. His two latest books, “Table for Two” and “Double-Crossed,” are scheduled for release in 2024 and 2025.

For questions related to the workshop, email outreachyac@gmail.com.

The Big Bad Business Series is funded in part through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi Arts Commission.