United Way invests in LOU community organizations Published 8:59 am Monday, June 23, 2025

United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County’s Board of Directors has awarded grants totalling $170,000 to eligible applicants serving the Lafayette-Oxford-University community.

The UWOLC will support 22 local programs and initiatives through its FY 2025-2026 grant cycle. Recipients such as Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, Leap Frog Program and Interfaith Compassion Ministry will use the awarded funds to promote youth opportunity, healthy community, financial security and community resiliency.

“Our organization provides the means to support several outstanding programs and Lafayette County residents of all ages as well as backgrounds through a one-time or recurring donation,” UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “Many local nonprofits, including ours, have experienced decreased giving as well as grant losses this year and I encourage everyone with the ability to donate to please do so as every contribution to our United Way is an investment in our community that yields incredible returns.”

Brummett said financial assistance is critical as nonprofits respond to the LOU community’s heightened needs.

“Our organization as well as the many programs we help fund depend on the generous support of our community,” Brummett said. “As local needs continually grow and the resources available to address them struggle to keep pace, every donation we receive makes a meaningful difference as we partner to help our neighbors in need.”

Volunteers from the LOU community lead the UWOLC’s community investment process by rendering all reviews, recommendations and decisions. The multi-step process aims to ensure each grant recipient will produce positive outcomes within Oxford and Lafayette County as the agencies meet the needs of local residents. Donors can also designate their gifts and the funds will be applied to the identified agency’s grant award or the specified focus area.

“Our advisory and finance committee members along with our board have the unenviable task of addressing our community’s growing and evolving needs with a comparatively limited amount of funding,” Brummett said. “Teamwork, empathy and accountability are key tenets of our local United Way and I appreciate the dedication exhibited by every volunteer involved with our grant awards as well as our applicants and incredible supporters as we work hand in hand to create a brighter future for LOU residents.”

Through its annual community investment process and other contributions, UWOLC advances its mission to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources. By mobilizing the LOU community to action so all can thrive, UWOLC helps build a better tomorrow so every person can reach their full potential.

To learn more about the organization’s grant recipients, visit uwoxfordms.org/programs.