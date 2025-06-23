The Breakaway developement breaks ground on North Lamar Published 9:23 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Oxford’s newest three-story luxury condominium project, “The Breakaway” broke ground last week on North Lamar just north of The Square.

The Breakaway will be anchored on the first floor by Oxford retailer Core Cycle & Outdoor. The ground floor will also have 2000 square feet of commercial space, ideal for a boutique or an office.

“This is a great opportunity for us to increase our presence in Oxford; as one of the Southeast’s premier bike shops and outdoor retailers, we expect to make an even larger contribution to Oxford’s reputation as a cool community,” said Claude Clayton, Core co-owner and manager.

Each of the condominiums is just under 2,200 square feet and has three bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

The Breakaway is designed by Oxford architect Stuart Povall, of Develop Design Studio, and is being built by Century Construction of Tupelo.

The Breakaway is a project of R.W. Reed Company, known as Reed’s, which is a partner of Core. The bike shop will also feature a wide selection of outdoor and athleisure apparel and a large shoe collection.

“We are really excited to be bringing this mixed-use real estate project to Oxford,” said Jack Reed Jr., chairman of R.W. Reed Co. “The condominiums will be special places in a special city.”

Oxford Real Estate Collective is handling all inquiries. Go to The Breakaway Oxford website or call Carla Kisner at 662-316-8767 or Liza Fruge at 662-801-7222.