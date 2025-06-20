State News: U.S. Marshals offering reward for fugitive wanted for murder Published 9:12 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Detreka Thomas. Thomas has a warrant for his arrest in Greenwood for murder.

On April 9, 2024, the Greenwood Police Department contacted the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and requested assistance in locating and apprehending Detreka Thomas, 26. Thomas is charged with the shooting death of Accardo Willis on April 1, 2024, in Greenwood.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force when they discovered that Thomas frequents the Memphis area.

Thomas is listed at 5 feet 7 inches in height and approximately 160 pounds. Thomas is considered armed and dangerous; do not approach him. He has ties to Memphis and Greenwood.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information that leads to Thomas’ arrest.

Citizens are encouraged to call 1-800-336-0102. All tips are anonymous.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.