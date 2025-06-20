Oxford mayor, aldermen sworn into office Published 6:56 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and members of the Board of Aldermen were sworn into office Friday.

The ceremony began in front of City Hall; however, a thunderstorm forced the event to move inside to the City Hall Courtroom, where it was standing-room-only.

Tannehill and aldermen Mark Huelse, Ward 2; Brian Hyneman, Ward 3; Kesha Howell Atkinson, Ward 3; Preston Taylor, Ward 5; and Mary Martha Crowe, At Large, all ran unopposed in the June 3 election. New to the board and taking the Oath of Office for the first time was newly elected Ward 1 Alderman Erin Smith.

Smith will officially take office on July 1.

The Oxford Police Department Honor Guard opened the ceremony by presenting the colors. The opening prayer was given by the Rev. Brian Sorgenfrei and Damien Walsh sang the national anthem.

City Court Judge Marc Boutwell swore in all but Alderman Preston Taylor, who elected to have his niece, Chancery Court Judge Patricia D. Wise, swear him in.

Tannehill, who is starting her third term as mayor of Oxford, highlighted accomplishments from the past eight years while laying out priorities for the future.

She congratulated returning aldermen and welcomed Smith, praising her “creative ideas and energy.”

Tannehill credited the city’s progress to strong partnerships, locally and at the state level for helping Oxford secure a record-breaking $246 million in state and federal funds.

The mayor praised city employees and department heads, calling them the backbone of Oxford’s success.

“They are truly public servants,” she said. Tannehill noted that the city raised its minimum wage from just over $9 to $17.10 an hour during her tenure, with a goal of reaching $20.

In detailing Oxford’s growth, Tannehill cited a wide range of infrastructure achievements: major road projects like Pat Patterson Parkway, traffic improvements, roundabouts and $35 million in water and sewer upgrades.

“Nobody’s writing articles about water and sewer, but it matters,” she said. “So that when 300,000 people are in town for an Ole Miss football game, they can all flush the toilet.”

Capital projects include a new police department, parking garage, renovated conference center, activity center, new pool and park enhancements. Oxford has also prioritized beautification, ADA access, public art, and detailed upkeep, like deodorizing trash cans and removing gum from sidewalks.

Tannehill closed by reaffirming her commitment to smart growth and quality of life.

“Every single day I have the unique honor and privilege of affecting someone’s quality of life in a positive way,” she said. “We’re just getting started.”