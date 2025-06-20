City recognizes Addy for eight years of leadership in Ward 1 Published 6:00 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

By Shams Rahman

Eagle Intern

A resolution was passed at the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting held on June 17 to honor Rick Addy for his eight years of service as the alderman from Ward 1.

Erin Smith, who won the Ward 1 election held on June 3, will replace him. Addy did not seek re-election.

Stating that he doesn’t give speeches, Addy thanked the Board and city staff.

“Thank you all. Thank you to a great staff and great alderman,” he said at the meeting. “Y’all got great leaders. Thank you, Erin, for taking the spot.”

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tanneshill called Addy a “guiding hand in the planning and development of rapid growth” within Ward 1.

“As alderman, Rick Addy worked hard to preserve Oxford’s rich history and tradition, advancing Oxford while not sacrificing its uniqueness,” she said at the meeting. “Through his keen eye of observation, he will be remembered as a public leader who made Oxford a better place to live, work, and visit.

“Under his leadership, the city of Oxford experienced tremendous capital growth, constructing

the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center, the downtown parking garage, the city pool, fire station No. 2, the Oxford Police Station, the East Jackson Streetscape, the Morgan Family Park, the City Hall Pocket Park and many other improvements.”

Addy was also appointed as the board liaison to visit Oxford and the Oxford Reserve and Trust Committee.

Addy was elected as an Alderman in 2016 and was elected unopposed in 2021 after winning the Democratic primary.

He has been living in Oxford since he was 12, and is a business owner in his professional life.