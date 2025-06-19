TrueCare to hold free football one-day camp at Lafayette High Published 2:39 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Lafayette High School will host the TrueCare Mississippi Impact Camp on June 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., offering a free, fun-filled football experience for local youth.

The one-day camp will feature hands-on instruction from Ole Miss football players—including Austin Simmons, Cayden Lee, Diego Pounds, TJ Dotterly, and Jaylon Braxton—alongside seasoned coaches.

The camp is designed for children aged 6 to 13 years old.

Email newsletter signup

Campers will rotate through a series of stations focusing on football fundamentals, skill development, and team contests, all within a high-energy and positive atmosphere. Participants will be grouped by age to ensure personalized instruction, and awards will be presented in each age group.

All skill levels are welcome—from beginners to seasoned athletes. Every camper will receive a free camp T-shirt and a post-camp dinner.

This event is sponsored by TrueCare and organized by ProCamps.

While the event is free, registration is required. Click here to register.