Roundabout Oxford joins Northgate Resorts’ management portfolio Published 10:37 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Roundabout Oxford RV & Water Resort has partnered with Northgate Resorts, which will oversee full management and operations of the property.

Founded by Oxford locals Drs. Alison and Andrew Ross and Cris and Jay Hughes, Roundabout Oxford was developed as both an investment in their community and a celebration of the RV lifestyle. As the resort welcomes guests in its inaugural season, the team has partnered with

Northgate Resorts to bring industry expertise, operational excellence, and a proven track record of delivering unforgettable guest experiences.

Email newsletter signup

“Roundabout Oxford was inspired by a property already in Northgate’s portfolio, so partnering with them was a natural fit,” said Jay Hughes, co-founder of Roundabout Oxford. “Their team understands the vision behind this resort and has the experience to bring it to life at the highest level.”

Nestled just minutes west of the Ole Miss campus, Roundabout Oxford spans 45 developed acres with room for expansion. The resort features 150 RV sites, 20 fully furnished cottages, and a water park-inspired aquatics area, complete with a 1,000’ lazy river, multiple pools, water slides, and a double-sided swim-up bar. The Oxford–themed property even includes a red phone booth, like the one on the Oxford Square, to delight visitors and locals alike.

With this addition, Northgate Resorts continues its commitment to growing a portfolio of unique and immersive outdoor destinations across the country.

“You can tell Roundabout Oxford is a project close to the founders’ hearts,” said Tessa McCrackin, Chief Marketing Officer at Northgate Resorts. “We’ve been excited about it since day one and are thrilled to bring our operational expertise to the resort as we work to deliver an exceptional guest experience this year and for years to come.”

For more information about Roundabout Oxford RV & Water Resort, visit www.RoundaboutOxford.com. To learn more about Northgate Resorts, visit www.NorthgateResorts.com.