Woman charged with cyberstalking Published 8:24 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

An Oxford woman faces a felony count of cyberstalking.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, a report was made on June 16 regarding a cyberstalking incident. After an investigation, Teresa Woods, 32, of Oxford, was charged with cyberstalking. According to the report, she posted numerous times on social media under a fake account to allegedly harass someone.

She was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and later released after posting the bond.