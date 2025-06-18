Lafayette County property transfers Published 9:28 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between June 2-6, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Oliver and McLean Doughtie, Unit 36, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Dana Sydner to Shady Creek Properties, LLC, Lot 95 of Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Chad and Kellie Phillips to 5G Oxford, LLC, Unit 1704, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Ethan Oswalt to Julia Phillips, Lot 22, Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Barry and Laurie Babin, Dane and Hallie Beasley, Lot 45, The Grove at Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Carl and Mary Frances Adams to William and Meagan Adams, Lot 78, Northpointe Subdivision.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Chrystal Kelley, Unit 76, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Travis and Erin Johnson to Jim and Holly Cassidy, A fractional part of Lot 15 and Lot 14, Meadowview Subdivision.

Paul and Mache’ Higgason to Joshua Harrison and Stephanie Donald, Lot 61, Yocona Ridge Subdivision.

James and Traci Lewis to Charles Herod, Unit 1104, Brighton Village Condominiums.

Richard and Angela Hickman to Richard Hickman, 4 acres of land, more or less, located in Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Samuel and April Pumphrey to Vicky and Catherine Pannell, A fractional part of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Josh Harden and Tressa McMorris to James and Rivers Gainspoletti, Lot 311, Wellsgate Subdivision.

CR Equities, LLC to Anthony Golio, Unit 1062, South Grove Condominiums.

Kenneth Coghlan to Brian Taylor, Unit 47, Provence Park Condominiums.

KBE Holdings, LLC to Catherine Hoang and Jason Vu, Unit 116, Turnberry Condominiums.

Cardinal Acquisitions, LLC to Samuel and Casey Creasey, Unit 506, The Park at Oxford Condominiums.

Matthew and Trisha Matherly to JABL, LLC, Unit 240, Rowandale Condominiums.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Stephen Hall, Unit 118 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Emilee Ly, et al. to Jenny Jolly, Unit 51, West End Condominiums.

Bryan and Karen Gray to Rebels Nest, LLC, Unit 430, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums.

Jefferson Hurdle to Jeffrey Johnson, Unit 207, Inmon House Condominiums.

BWA Properties, LLC to Corey Allen, Lot 22, Oakshire Park Condominiums.

Chad Smith, et al. to Black Dog Capital, LLC, Unit 516, Rowandale Condominiums.

The Meadows on Seven, LLC to Brandon Crumpler, Unit 12 of Meadows at South Lamar Condominiums.

Madison Gray, et al. to Charles and Jill Hiers, Unit 1106, Fleur de Lis Condominiums.

Dwight and Katherine Carr to Brittany and John Doty, Lot 58, Briarwood Subdivision.

Timothy and Mary Margaret Boudreaux to Christopher Myers, et al., Lot 30, College Hill Heights Condominiums.

South Grove, LLC to William and Joyce Yates, Unit 81, South Grove Condominiums.

Rahul Yadav, et al. to Ryan and Christina Garton, Lot 53, Oakmont Subdivision.

Andrew and Jessica-Lauren Newby to Jesse Hurley and Michelle Whigham, Lot 17, Oakmont Subdivision.

Keith and Kim Bridges to Thomas and Elizabeth Alegre, Lot 94, Goose Creek Estates Subdivision.

Scott and Melanie Steed to Matthew and Alison Holt, Lot 62, Steeplechase Subdivision.

Lance and Tara LaFont to Ben and Elizabeth Daniel, Lot 16, Splinter Creek Subdivision.

Lacedrian Stevens to Davis and Olivia Abraham, Lot 119, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Douglas and Donna Pahl to John Fair, Unit 4101, 800 Park Condominiums.

Michael and Noriko Faust to Blake Stacey, Unit 67, Soleil Condominiums.

Angie Vaugier to Michael Jones, Unit 2, The Enclave Condominiums.

Joseph and Caroline Forks to Sandra Mongold, Lot 36, Rosemont at Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Neeti and Richa Sadana to The Sadie and Scout Tennessee Community Property Trust, Lot 97, Country Club Subdivision.

Mackenzie Schock to Jacob Justice and Talya Slaw, Lot 6, Ridgeland Heights Subdivision.

Matthew Carwile to Michael Carwile, A parcel of land located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Dale Enterprise, LLC to Paul and Stevie Moore, Unit F2, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

James Farr to Ashton Farr, Lot 82, Southpoint Subdivision.

Vincent and Sierra Cannon to Jimmy and Sheila Boling, A fractional part of Section 25, Township 8, Range 4 West.

Joseph and Regina Wilson to Elizabeth Hearn, Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 10, Range 3 West.

Whitney and Ashley Stuart to Queen Ester Jones, Lot 4, University Heights Subdivision.

Kevin and Daphne Black to Garett Black, A 2.46-acre parcel of land located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Cindy and Todd Palmer, Unit 4, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Kevin Horan, et al. to Shiloh and Laresa Hall, Unit 103, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to Jonathan and Katherine Hodges, LLC, Unit 1102, Fairmont Condominiums.

The Jones Poindexter McPherson 2020 Family Trust to The Patrick Johnson Berry Irrevocable Trust, Unit 16, The Colonial Condominiums.

MAC Construction of Oxford, LLC to Oxford Flats, LLC, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to TGB Investment Properties, LLC, Unit 209, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.