Felony DUI arrest Published 8:33 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

On June 16, Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a reckless driver on Highway 7 South.

The vehicle was located in the area of Highway 328 and Highway 7 South. The responding deputy reported the vehicle was swerving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Candy Booker, 45, of Oxford, allegedly showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. It was later discovered that Booker had two past DUI convictions within the last five years, so she was charged with felony DUI and careless driving and issued a $15,000 bond.