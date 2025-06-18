DC deserves the ‘dad list’ Published 9:16 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By Steve Stricker

Columnist

My last Wednesday’s column was a tribute for Father’s Day, my dad, mom, and to men who were or are “surrogate father’s“ to me after my dad died when I was 17. That is, strong, honest, faith-filled men, heroes, who I could draw on their strengths and use as role models on what the heck I was supposed to do or how to act – named them and how they fit into my life.

As always, there were some great men that I failed to list. One such person, a best friend, thought about adding but didn’t – maybe our friendship was so good that I took it for granted – not one above the other. After submitting my column, I thought, well, why didn’t I list him?! Strong, faith-filled, great attitude, humor, humble, great family, cared about me unconditionally, drew from his strengths – got to make this right…thus this column.

Dr. Donald Ray Cole (“DC” to me; “Easy Street Stricker” or “Stricker Man” to him), is a great guy, friend to everyone, excellent teacher, speaker, faculty member, church and family man, love his wonderful wife, Marcia, and three kids, Donald II, Mariah, William,” Will” who I consider my kids as well, and a very short-list of why I consider him to be one of my special friends and heroes. When we meet, now, as always, we laugh, talk about our numerous doctor appointments, health stuff, and just laugh – so easy, never any stress, always the same.

As you well know, Don is an Ole Miss and Oxford legend, my very special friend and hero for over 37 years, and one of the finest, most humble, giving, Christian individuals, I have ever known. Don retired from The University of Mississippi on January 15, 2019 – and soon after had his name rightfully added to the Martindale-Cole building where I worked for many years, and so many additional awards, honors that continue to follow him.

Originally from Jackson, MS, he entered Ole Miss as a freshman in 1968, but after rightfully standing up for his and others civil rights, was dismissed, and graduated from Tougaloo College. From there, he obtained M.A. degrees from both the University of Michigan and the State University of New York, where he met his lovely wife, Marcia.

In 1985, DC returned to Ole Miss and obtained his Ph.D., in Partial Differential Equations, then worked in the aerospace industry on the F-16 Program, joined the mathematics faculty at Florida A&M University, and in 1993 began his tenure at The University of Mississippi.

Among other positions, he has served as Associate Dean of the Graduate School (where we first became friends); Assistant Provost; Assistant to the Chancellor for Multicultural Affairs; Associate Professor of Mathematics; and member of the Chancellor’s Executive Staff.

For years, several times a week after daily Mass, I walked from St. John’s Catholic Church to the Ole Miss Campus, poked my head in his Lyceum office in the Chancellor’s Suit, to see if he was in, had coffee there, or we’d go to the Union, then later when it was under construction, to Starbuck’s in the Library for a hot chocolate or coffee, where we disrupted the students trying to study by our outbursts of laughter!

Whenever we’re together we have fun, enjoy each other’s company, and chat about everything from our kids, projects, cars, pets, house and yard stuff, sports, multiple doctor appointments, occasional heavy topics, and just whatever! And we laugh – a lot!

He would stop by my house quite often and me his, and once in a while take in an Ole Miss Baseball game. Our time together is always easy, light, fun, comfortable, and refreshing. My sons Stephen, Scott, and Shane, think he’s great!

Everyone he meets and knows, from students to custodial staff, thinks he’s wonderful because he treats each with respect, kindness, gentleness, humor, genuine caring, and love. He isn’t very good with names, and I think that’s because all people are the same to him.

Recently, the result of cruel glaucoma (which I’m fighting) DC’s eyesight became so bad that he had to quit driving, gave his beloved truck to son, Donald, and good-ole Marcia, as always, is there for him. As you who truly know, DC, he has taken all this in his peaceful way, with God, doesn’t complain, and continues that laid-back, light-hearted, true, DC happy, attitude.

Whew, my brother by another mother – I am so thankful for you and your friendship; love you DC – Stricker Man.!