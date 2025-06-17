Roundabout Oxford gets approval for July 4 fireworks display Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The owners of Roundabout Oxford RV and Water Resort received permission from the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday to host a private fireworks show for guests on the evening of July 4.

According to Lafayette County Planning Director Joel Hollowell, the resort’s current operations plan did not include fireworks; therefore, he told the Board that he denied the request.

“Throughout the seven-year history of the zoning ordinance, we have consistently enforced the policy that special events such as parties, jamborees or fireworks displays outside of approved event venues are prohibited,” Hollowell said. “Mr. Hughes was informed that because fireworks were not included in the original operations plan, the activity is not permitted without an amendment.”

Jay Hughes, owner of the resort, appealed the decision on Monday and requested an oral modification to the operations plan to allow for a one-time fireworks event.

Hughes ‘ planned 10-minute display is intended to provide a patriotic celebration for guests who are already staying at the property, which is currently at full capacity.

“This isn’t an assembly just for fireworks,” Hughes said. “These are guests who are already there. In the RV resort world, July 4 is one of the biggest days of the year.”

He added that the fireworks would be smaller consumer-grade products, not large-scale professional displays.

The Board unanimously approved the request for the fireworks show and the amendment to the operations plan.