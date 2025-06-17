OSD names Arbuckle as new Central Elementary principal Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By OSD communications

Chasity Arbuckle has been named the new principal of Central Elementary School, according to the Oxford School District.

Effective July 1, pending board approval later this month, Arbuckle will move into this leadership role after serving as the school’s assistant principal since 2022.

Email newsletter signup

With more than two decades of educational experience, Arbuckle brings a proven track record of instructional excellence, data-driven leadership and a deep commitment to student and teacher success. As assistant principal, she played a pivotal role in supporting continuous improvement in the classroom, coordinating state test administration and aiding student support alongside the student intervention teams.

“Ms. Arbuckle is a passionate, student-centered leader with a strong instructional background and a deep commitment to the Central Elementary community,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “Her experience and focus on continuous improvement make her the right person to lead CES into the future. We’re excited to see the positive impact she will have on our students, staff, and families.”

Prior to her administrative time at CES, Arbuckle served as director of Standards-Based Learning, literacy coach and an elementary classroom teacher.

She holds a Specialist in educational leadership, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education—all from the University of Mississippi.

“Central Elementary means so much to me, and I truly care about the people who make it such a special place,” Arbuckle said. “I am so excited and honored to continue the strong traditions that define our school. I look forward to leading side by side with our amazing team while we build on our success, support each other, and stay focused on doing what is best for kids.”

Arbuckle will replace Dr. Nikki Logan, who is leaving to work at the University of Mississippi School of Education.