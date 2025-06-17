Published 9:26 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James I. Palmer, Jr., known to all as “Jimmy”, on May 19, 2025, at the age of 78. Jimmy was a distinguished environmental lawyer, devoted public servant, and a beloved figure in both the state of Mississippi and across the United States for his lifelong dedication to civil service and his incredible talent of forging partnerships between the public and private domain for the betterment of his fellow Southerners and the country he loved so deeply.

Jimmy was born on December 17, 1946, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to James I. Palmer, Sr. and Lena Strangi Palmer. His family moved shortly after his birth, and he spent his formative years in Grenada, Mississippi. It was in Grenada that he met the love of his life, Bobby Brenda Bridges Palmer, and they lived a long and fruitful life together starting on Valentine’s Day 1962, ending only when Brenda preceded him in death by just a few short months. Jimmy graduated from John Rundle High School in 1965 then entered Mississippi State University where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1970. He later returned to study law at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. After graduating cum laude with his juris doctorate in 1976, Jimmy spent the rest of his career between private law practice and public service, with the majority of his time spent in environmental regulation and law on both the state and national level.

From an early age, he demonstrated a keen intellect and a passion for serving his fellow man. His public career spanned several decades, beginning with his work in the offices of the Attorney General and Governor of the State of Mississippi, moving to serve as the Director of the Mississippi State Department of Environmental Quality, and culminating with a presidential appointment to the Regional Administrator of Region IV office of the United States Environmental Protection Agency. In these roles, he oversaw critical environmental programs across the southeastern United States, with one of his most serious accomplishments being aiding in the recovery of Mississippi and Louisiana after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. He ended his career in private law practice at Butler, Snow, O’Mara, Stevens and Cannada, PLLC, and then retired in solo practice in Oxford, Mississippi. His leadership and expertise were instrumental in shaping environmental policy at the regional level, and his efforts earned him the admiration of colleagues, policymakers, businesspeople, and communities alike. Throughout his career, Jimmy’s calm demeanor, sense of integrity, and tireless work ethic made him a trusted advisor to those who worked alongside him.

Jimmy was no less erudite or beloved in his personal life. Indeed, he had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of a staggering variety of subjects. His children often (lovingly) remark that if you asked Dad what time it was, he would tell you how to build a watch, so you better have time for the story! He was an accomplished musician on both the clarinet and the guitar. As a student at John Rundle High, he rose to the rank of drum major in the marching band. Though he never took his skills to the professional stage, one of his most cherished after-work activities was playing in several bands with his co-workers. His most well-known group was “The Regulators”, formed by his trusted friends and colleagues at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The Regulators could be seen rockin’ annual department gatherings, demonstrating that serious administrators could still have serious fun.

In addition to his professional achievements, Jimmy was a man of deep character. He was a proud father to his three children, a devoted husband, and a loyal friend. His warmth and affability left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him, and his memorable handshake was always sincere.

His wife Brenda was his constant, steadfast, and unwaveringly devoted life partner. Brenda was the life force that allowed Jimmy to succeed and be who he was, and who he wanted to be. Jimmy had several hobbies such as firearm collecting, hunting, and marksmanship; fishing and hand-making his own gear; knife collecting and sharpening; and guitar and watch collecting. However, one of the hobbies for which he was best known was one he shared with his beloved wife Brenda-their skilled partner dancing. He and Brenda loved dancing together, and they were accomplished dancers in several different genres including very challenging variations of the Carolina “Shag”. He and Brenda could capture the awe of any dance hall when they set out to “cut a rug”. Those who know and loved Brenda and Jimmy know they are now happily dancing together in Heaven.

Jimmy is survived by his children daughters Lena Brice Palmer Sumanadasa (Esala) and Corey Leigh Palmer; and son James I. Palmer, III (Christina); his sisters, Theresa Palmer and Mary Cornelia Palmer Denison; and grandchildren Jeremiah Austin Heva-Palmer and Brenna Savithri Heva-Palmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his brother, Jared Santo Palmer.

A Memorial Service for Jimmy will be held at McKibben Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., and the Service at 2:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grenada.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).