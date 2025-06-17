‘Delta Dirt’ at Sunday Grove show Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Clarksdale blues singer and Oxford business owner, Edna Nicole, will be the featured musical act at the Summer Sunset Series in the Grove on Sunday, June 22, at 6 p.m.

Admission is free and the public is invited. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

The concert is a “Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Music Showcase,” which highlights a recent guest on the long-running Oxford staple.

Email newsletter signup

Edna Nicole is a singer, songwriter (and published author) from Clarksdale who is also an Ole Miss graduate. Her recent single is “Delta Dirt.” Her book, “The Journey,” is a collection of true stories of accomplishment by women in the North Mississippi region.