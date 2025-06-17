County employee kids receive scholarships Published 8:41 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Aiden Bishop, left, and Brent Larson. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Malachi Boles, left, and Brent Larson. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors presented two $500 scholarships to the children of a county employee as part of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship Program recently. Board President Brent Larson presented checks and certificates to recipients Aiden Bishop and Malachi Boles.

Bishop is the son of County Administrator Kate Victor and Neil Victor Jr. He will be attending the University of Mississippi in the fall and majoring in engineering. He is a graduate of Oxford High School.

Boles is the son of Deputy Justice Court Clerk Angel Boles. He is a graduate of Lafayette High School. He will be attending Mississippi State University this fall, where he will be majoring in business administration.