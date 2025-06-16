Oxford Civic Chorus shares music across the Atlantic Published 8:05 am Monday, June 16, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Ole Miss students who sang with OCC as Oxford High School seniors in spring 2024. 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Galway Cathedral 3/6 Swipe or click to see more Debra Atkinson with composer Elaine Hagenberg 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Mary Dale Mitchell and Ontarius Woodland 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Several parents joined. 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Matthew and Jennifer St. John in Ireland.

Twenty-three singers from Oxford and surrounding areas took part in a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on June 6, performing in Ireland’s majestic Galway Cathedral as part of the Performance International Galway Cathedral Choral Festival.

Representing the Oxford Civic Chorus, the group included several rising sophomores at Ole Miss who sang with OCC as Oxford High School seniors in spring 2024, along with singers from Oxford, Greenwood, Indianola and Memphis, all joining a 200-voice combined chorus of singers from across the U.S.

Under the direction of celebrated composers Elaine Hagenberg and Craig Zamer, the ensemble performed Hagenberg’s “Illuminare” and “You Never Walk Alone,” along with Zamer’s “Love Is Us” in a stirring evening of music that filled the Gothic sanctuary.

Email newsletter signup

This marks the second international appearance for Oxford Civic Chorus. In 2024, several OCC members traveled to London, England, where they sang in concert at Southwark Cathedral, building on a tradition of blending choral excellence with cultural exploration.

Chorus members explored Ireland’s scenic wonders, including the Cliffs of Moher and Kylemore Abbey.

“Getting to watch it allowed me to appreciate the glorious acoustics and the wonderful sound in a whole new way,” said soprano Judy Paney.

The following singers represented Oxford and Lafayette County in Galway:

Zaiden Aquino, Debra Atkinson, Taylor Bradley, Julia Bryan, Benton Donahue, Lydia Dees, Thomas Franklin, Larry Hadenfeld, Erin Jacobs, Chris Koban, Jenni Latta, Sam Lewis, Greg Mitchell, Alex McCool, Rob Norman, Judy Paney, Jennifer St. John, Avery Sams, Emily Shafer, Hubert Spears, Everett Van Every, Ontarius Woodland and Clayton Windham.

The concert was professionally recorded and is available on YouTube.

“It’s so professionally recorded,” Dr. Hubert Spears said. “This just confirms that this was a quality event. We are blessed to have had this opportunity.”

Oxford Civic Chorus resumes rehearsals on Aug. 25. The chorus is already looking forward to a 2026 collaboration with Jackson Choral Society and a potential trip to Belgium and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit oxfordcivicchorus.org.